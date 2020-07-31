News
Nanoleaf's Hexagon light panels bring technicoloured joy to your walls
House party
Honeycomb, metal nuts and footballs all pay homage to the wonderful hexagon, so it stands to reason that Nanoleaf, experts in smart lighting, want a piece of the 6-sided action. With over 16 million colour options, the unique modular and touch-sensitive lighting system will spruce up the dullest of walls. All controlled from the Nanoleaf app, there’s a heap of functions such as ‘sunrise mode’ while eases you into the day with a gentle simulated, you guessed it, sunrise via colours. Don’t miss the Rhythmic music visualiser popular on the the triangular-shaped Nanoleaf panels, which syncs to your music for optimum vibes. Make a like a bee and get yours for £179.99 where you’ll have 9 panels to play with.
