LG’s HomeBrew takes the faff out of craft beer

With the cost of a pint always going up, the thought of turning the garage into a DIY brewery has never been more enticing. But the gap between the expectation and reality of home-brewed beer is often bigger than the hangovers it gives you. Enter LG’s HomeBrew system. It works like one of those pod-based coffee machines, except each capsule contains malt, yeast, hop oil and flavouring. Choose which kind of beer you want to make - IPA, American Pale Ale, English Stout, Belgian-style Witbier or Czech Pilsner - and over a couple of weeks it’ll take care of the whole process: fermentation, carbonation and aging. All you have to do is check its status on the app occasionally and pour yourself one when it's done. It’ll even clean itself afterwards, which, considering it makes up to five litres of the stuff, is something you might struggle to do.