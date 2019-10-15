Levi's and Google have made a smart jacket that can answer calls, take pictures, and play music

It's almost 2020, which means you can stick the word 'smart' in front of almost anything and it'll probably exist somewhere. Take the new smart Trucker Jacket ($198) from Levi's and Google, for example. On the surface, it looks like any other denim jacket, but pull apart the seams and you'll find a piece of outwear that can be used to answer calls, play music, and even take photos. Building on the Levi's Commuter Trucker Jacket with Jacquard, which was designed specifically for cyclists, the new Trucker Jacket is more of an everyday fashion item, and features an interactive cuff on the left side that can be swiped and tapped to issue commands directly to your smartphone. It works by connecting to mobile devices via a built-in Jacquard Tag, which can also dish out alerts and notifications using vibrations and subtle lighting. Whether or not the world actually needs a smart jacket is up for debate, but as a concept it's irrefutably cool.