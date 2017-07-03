Jam Voice is a sweet-sounding Echo Dot rival

Not a fan of Amazon’s low-lying disk of domestic smarts? If you want Alexa’s skills without the Echo, Jam Audio’s new Voice speaker (£50) might just do the trick. Equipped with the same voice-controlled cleverness of the Dot, it’ll do music streaming, traffic updates and device control - all with the power of your voice. Buy a bevy of Jams and they’ll play nice as a multi-room setup, too, with the option to pair up to 8 Voice’s for a proper house party. And, given Jam’s prior form in the Bluetooth speaker stakes, chances are it’ll sound nicer than an Amazon number.