The EyeQue Vision Monitoring Kit will help keep your peepers in pristine shape

How do you look after your eyes? The odd hydrating drop, a massage here and there, and perhaps even a cat-nap once in a while. All good options, but now there's an even better one: the EyeQue Vision Monitoring Kit. As the name suggests, the EyeQue is an at-home vision moitoring solution that works in tandem with your smartphone to track vision changes and measure visual acuity, contrast sensitivity, and colour perception. Although the headset-app combo isn't designed to replace regular eye exams, it will give you a better indication of how your eyes are changing, and when it might be time to head in for a new pair of specs. After all, you can't put a price on your eyesight, but if you could EyeQue reckons it'd be around the £164 mark - which, honestly, is surpsingly economical.