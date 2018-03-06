Dyson's Pure Cool purifying fans show how dirty your house is - in real-time

There are enough airborne nasties looking to clog up your shnozz when you're out and about, so you don't want more of 'em waiting for you when you get home. Dyson's latest Pure Cool purifying fans uses a suite of sensors to let you know exactly how filthy the air you're breathing in actually is, with an LCD screen reporting pollutants, allergens and general air quality in real time. It then uses clever algorithms to tweak its HEPA filters to suck up 99.95% of 'em to help you breathe easier. Dyson has kept the familiar features from its existing fans, like the bladeless Air Multiplier design for easy cleaning and smooth airflow, 350-degree rotation, and the Dyson Link app for keeping an eye on air quality, temperature and humidity when you're not sat in front of the LCD display. Germophobes have never been more catered for. The new range is up for pre-order today in free-standing tower and desk-friendly sizes, and will go on sale on the 26th of March direct from Dyson, with prices starting from £400.