Char-Broil's Digital Electric Smoker is all fumes, no vape

Finely smoked food is a hard art to master. Oh, sure, you can cremate the toast, but for subtler flavouring you need some serious tools. Short of digging a pit, setting a grass fire and slinging a leg in, it’s probably easiest to acquire a vertical smoker for your patio - and Char-Broil’s new Digital Electric number (£350) is no bad bet. Standing just shy of 87cm tall, it’ll take up to four grates of grub, while a single filling of wood chippings should serve up smoke to last six hours. Temperature alerts ensure your cuts are singed to perfection, too