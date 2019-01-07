Capstone's Google-enabled Smart Mirror delivers hands-free convenience

If you adore gadgets that make you feel like you're in a sci-fi blockbuster, Capstone's Google-enabled Smart Mirror is going to blow your mind. The robust reflector wants to bring an extra splash of convenience to your home by letting you assess traffic, check the weather, stream YouTube, access social media feeds, and run a handful of apps while you get ready for work (or that big night out). The built-in Google Assistant means you can manoeuvre hands-free through the mirror's complete suite of apps, meaning it won't lose any functionality if you're busy styling your hair or brushing those gnashers. That said, the touchscreen will also come in handy if you need to reply to some emails, or shoot your friends a message to let them know you're running late. Perfection takes time, after all.