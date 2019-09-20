Blurams Home Pro keeps an eye on your gaff for £50

When it comes to keeping an eye on your home it can be easy just to throw money at the problem. What price peace of mind, eh? But Blurams’ new Home Pro security camera is packed with features and will only set you back £50. Night vision, two-way audio and Alexa support come as standard (with Google Assistant coming soon), with sound- and motion-detection to trigger 1080p video recording and an imposter-scaring alarm if required. You’ll have to pay extra for unlimited cloud storage and Blurams’ nifty AI facial recognition, which can identify up to 10 different individuals, but even without those £50 looks like a bit of a bargain. You’ll be able to pick one up from Amazon next month.