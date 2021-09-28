Amazon Smart Thermostat will have a hunch when you’re home or away

Making your home more energy efficient is good for the planet and good for your wallet, and with UK energy prices about to go through the roof just as we’re heading into the colder months, the Amazon Smart Thermostat (US$59.99 – UK price and availability TBC) could have a part to play – particularly if you’re an Alexa user. Built in partnership with Honeywell, the Energy Star-certified device looks a lot like other smart thermostats but its built-for-Alexa nature gives it the power of “Hunches” – if Alexa thinks you’re away from home or have retired to bed for the night, it’ll drop the temperature to save energy. Of course, you can also use any Alexa-equipped device you have at home to control it with your voice. How cool is that?