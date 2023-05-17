Second-gen Eve Flare adds Thread support

Eve Systems, a huge player in the smart home industry, has recently unveiled two new products compatible with Thread: the second-generation Eve Flare and the new Eve Shutter Switch. The Eve Flare is a portable smart LED lamp that you can use indoors and outdoors to set the mood in any location, while the Eve Shutter Switch automatically adjusts to the sun’s position to make sure the lighting in your room is always ideal, no matter the time of day.

The Eve Flare promises up to six hours of uninterrupted light on a single charge. It’ll be just as at home in your garden as your cozy bedroom thanks to IP65 water resistance and a built-in carrying handle. There’s built-in support for Apple’s Siri voice assistant, or you can control the light with the official Eve smartphone app. A range of timings, automations, and scenes are available to choose from. You can opt for ready-made colors like scarlet, capri, and jade, or customize your own colors with a tap on your phone.

Exclusive to select parts of Europe, the Eve Shutter Switch makes it simple to control your shutters or roller blinds using an app or Siri. It can work independently or with any home hub, iPhone, or internet connection, lowering and raising based on your daily routine or the sun’s position. You set your location and window orientation, then it takes care of the rest – or you can override it whenever you like.

You’ll need a select Apple device to get started. This includes a HomePod (2nd gen), HomePod mini, or Apple TV 4K (2nd gen, 3rd gen 128 GB).

Eve Systems announced its first three smart home accessories to support Matter technology in March: Eve Energy, Eve Motion, and Eve Door & Windows. At the time, the company said it would begin bringing Matter technology to many of its existing products.

Matter, an open-source connectivity standard for smart home devices, is already significantly impacting the market. The industry’s long-standing challenge of compatibility issues is being tackled head-on by major technology firms such as Amazon, Apple, Google, and Samsung, working in unison with other manufacturers. In late 2020, Matter software updates were introduced for existing products, and this year, new products equipped with Matter capabilities have become available.

You can purchase the Eve Flare ($100/€100) and Eve Shutter Switch (€100) in select locations worldwide, including the Eve website.