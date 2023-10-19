Organise your Apple Watch straps with Twelve South’s TimePorter wall mount

If you’re anything like us, you’ve got a bunch of the top Apple Watch straps scattered around. Rather than keeping them all buried at the bottom of the drawer, why not organise and display the bands? Thanks to Twelve South’s new TimePorter wall mount, you can now keep on top of your Apple Watch straps with a handy organiser.

TimePorter is a glossy white wall-mounted storage solution for people with multiple Apple Watch straps. You can hook up to six different bands into the organiser, to lay out your collection in one place. If you’ve got even more straps kicking about, you can connect a bunch of the organisers together for a larger storage option.

It works by using a rail at the top – similar to the strap mechanism on your Apple Watch. It’s compatible with any strap you might have, regardless of brand or size. You can slide the bands in and out of the TimePorter as and when you need them. To install the organiser, you simply need to use the included sticky Command strips, or similar sorts of adhesives.

Fancy organising your Apple Watch straps? Twelve South’s TimePorter organiser is available to order directly from the brand in the US, and will be heading to the UK at the end of October. The organiser will set you back $30/£30, but there are multipacks available which can bag you extra savings.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home