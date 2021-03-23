News
OnePlus 9 Pro enters a civil partnership with camera legend Hasselblad
Pro for those in the know
OnePlus is out to convince us it now makes some of the best phone cameras in the world and so the OnePlus 9 Pro is part of a partnership with iconic imaging brand Hasselblad, which sees it donate its signature orange shutter button, shutter sound and — the bit that matters — colour tuning advice. Although somewhat weirdly, the OnePlus 9 Pro has a new 48MP camera from Sony instead, a 50MP ultra-wide, 3.3x 8MP zoom and a tiny bonus monochrome camera. Other parts see OnePlus do its usual thing, using a fab Snapdragon 888 CPU, a 6.7in 1440p OLED screen, and an all glass and metal design that beats Samsung’s pricier Galaxy Note 20. It’s £829 for the base version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, or an extra £100 for 12GB/256GB.
Hot Stuff