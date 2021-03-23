OnePlus 9 Pro enters a civil partnership with camera legend Hasselblad

OnePlus is out to convince us it now makes some of the best phone cameras in the world and so the OnePlus 9 Pro is part of a partnership with iconic imaging brand Hasselblad, which sees it donate its signature orange shutter button, shutter sound and — the bit that matters — colour tuning advice. Although somewhat weirdly, the OnePlus 9 Pro has a new 48MP camera from Sony instead, a 50MP ultra-wide, 3.3x 8MP zoom and a tiny bonus monochrome camera. Other parts see OnePlus do its usual thing, using a fab Snapdragon 888 CPU, a 6.7in 1440p OLED screen, and an all glass and metal design that beats Samsung’s pricier Galaxy Note 20. It’s £829 for the base version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, or an extra £100 for 12GB/256GB.