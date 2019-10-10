The OnePlus 7T Pro combines a 90Hz display with triple cameras

We swear OnePlus should consider changing its name to OnePlusOnePlusOnePlusOnePlusOnePlusOne because the spec sheet of its handsets gets ever longer and has morphed from basic to bulging in a relatively short space of time. The 7T Pro (£699), announced today, is no exception. First up a 6.67in 90Hz edge-to edge AMOLED display carries a QHD+ 3120x1440 resolution with gently curved glass for immersive viewing. A 48MP triple camera system from Sony comprises main, telephoto and ultra-wide lenses, adds a new Macro mode, and a tuned version of its UltraShot camera software. Videos get a bump too with advanced hybrid image stabilisation combining OIS and EIS technologies so 4K footage at up to 60fps remains steady. Packing a Snapdragon 855+ chip, OnePlus claim the 7T Pro benchmarks 15% faster for graphics rendering and processing speeds. It’s not the only thing that’s rapid either, because Warp Charge 30T should equate to a 23% faster juice boost to the 4,085mAh battery compared to the previous Pro, and is reportedly capable of hitting a very precise 68% from flat in 30 minutes. Other specs include an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Dolby Atmos audio, Bluetooth aptX HD, 8GB RAM, 256 GB of storage and Oxygen OS 10 based on Android 10. It goes on sale on October 17.