Marshall Minor III earbuds get cream and burgundy overhauls

“Any colour you like, as long as it’s black.” Car maker Henry Ford might’ve said it, but the quote could have easily come from the desk of Marshall. Until recently the British music pro’s speakers and headphones only came in black, to match the iconic guitar amps that wear the same badge. Eventually cream joined the party, and now the Marshall Minor III earphones (£120, from Marshall headphones) are bringing burgundy into the mix.

The open fit earbuds, which have elongated Apple AirPods style stems and live in an amplifier-inspired faux leather charging case, are now offered in a trio of colours. All three have a knurled finish on the buds themselves, in a nod to retro audiophile equipment, with gold trim and a prominently placed Marshall M logo.

They are otherwise unchanged from the original black version launched in 2021. That means 12mm dynamic drivers with a 20-20,000Hz frequency response, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and aptX codec support.

Each earbud has built-in touch controls for music playback and answering incoming voice calls to a paired smartphone using the built-in microphones. In-ear detection then automatically pauses your tunes when you remove a bud. They’re IPX4 water resistant, so should cope with both unexpected rain showers and sweaty gym workouts. The open ear fit means no messing around with often uncomfortable silicone ear tips, either.

The charging case supports both USB-C and wireless top-ups, and is able to supply an hour and a half of listening to the buds in just 15 minutes. The buds themselves should last for around five hours, with the case bumping that total up to 25 hours.

The new Marshall Minor III Cream and Burgundy earphones are on sale right now, directly from the Marshall Headphones website, for £120.