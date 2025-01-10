Hisense Canvas TV turns your living room into an art gallery

As ways to cleverly camouflage your 4K TV go, turning it into a digital picture frame has to be the best. That way it’ll pull its weight even when you aren’t flopped on the sofa in front of the latest Netflix series. Samsung kicked off the trend with its Frame TV, and now Hisense is having a go with its own Canvas TV.

The S7N Canvas has been on sale in other territories for a while now, but this is the first time UK telly fans have been able to get in on the arty action – and as a bonus, Brit-bound models now come with Freely on board for aerial-free live broadcasts and catch-up from all the major free-to-air players.

As a refresher, the 55in Canvas effectively has the same 4K resolution QLED panel as the E7N, only here you’re getting a bespoke Hi-Matte display coating that strips out light reflections, making static pictures look more like real paintings. The TV’s Art Mode then showcases digital versions of professional artwork – or you can throw up your own pics if you prefer.

Hisense includes an ultra-slim wall mount in the box, letting you install the set practically flush to your wall – then it’s just on you to hide the power cable, and any HDMI hookups you might want to plug into it. The teak effect frame seen in these photos simply snaps onto the TV’s bezel to mimic a picture frame; there are walnut and white versions, along with metal bezels, available separately.

Hisense’s VIDAA smart TV interface brings all the on-demand heavy hitters, including Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+ and Now TV.

Elsewhere you’re getting a 2.0.2 speaker setup, 144Hz maximum refresh rate for modern consoles and gaming PCs, and a strong selection of HDR formats including Dolby Vision IQ. Amazon Alexa voice controls are baked in, too.

It officially launched at £1299 in November, but now that stock is in steady supply, it can now be snapped up for £899 from Currys and Richer Sounds.