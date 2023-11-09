Govee’s latest outdoor lights bring that festive feeling

Dressing up your house solely for the holiday season sounds like a right faff. Who wants to be up a ladder in the cold? Installing one of Govee’s Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro smart light sets during the warmer months will save your fingers from frostbite, and give you colour-changing illumination all year round.

On sale now in the US as a huge 200ft/60m length comprised of 120 individual RGB-addressable lights, the Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro should be able to surround your whole home – and can be trimmed to size if you have any spare. The Pro version also brings a redesigned lens for reduced glare over the regular Permanent Outdoor Lights, and a five-channel RGBWW controller for greyscale dimming.

The set is IP67 waterproof, has pre-fitted sticky pads for tool-free installation, and should manage 50,000 hours of lighting at a temperature range of -4°F to 140°F / -20°C to 60°C – or enough to survive even the worst winters and scorchiest of summers.

Like all Govee kit, the Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro play nicely with Google Assistant and Alexa. They support the Matter open smart home standard, and can be customised through Govee’s smartphone companion app.

If a $700, 200ft run sounds like overkill for your more modest accommodation, Govee also has 150ft and 100ft versions for $550 and $400 respectively. They’re all available directly from the Govee website, or through Amazon. The UK and Europe are set to follow the US soon.

Prefer your smart lighting to be a little less wallet-busting – and of the indoor variety? The Govee Christmas String Lights should fit the bill. Arriving in 33ft/10m and 66ft/20m varieties, they use clear droplet-shaped bulbs instead of the dotted bullet head ones found on most Christmas string lights, which should mean clearer and more consistent illumination.

They’re a lot smarter than basic twinkling and chasing, with over 100 different colour-changing presets available through the companion app. Each LED is individually customisable if you want to get creative, or the built-in microphone to react to your Christmassy background music. IP65 resistance means they can be used outdoors as well.

Expect to pay $60/£60 for the 33ft/10m version, or $90/£90 for the 66ft/20m model. Both are available through the Govee website, and at Amazon.

