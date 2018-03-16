Write any word you damn well like with this brilliant Scrabble-themed keyboard

Want to be reminded of furious family arguments from years gone by every time go to type a boring email? Then you’ll want to pick up this Scrabble keyboard. A collaboration between Massdrop and Hasbro, it’s a set of keycaps paired with an entry-level tenkeyless keyboard from WASD. The colour scheme is borrowed from a Scrabble board, and the Cherry MX Brown switches make typing suitably clacky. If the standard setup isn’t novel enough for you, you can swap the escape key for a star, or one of the numbers for a triple-word score cap. Who’s going to deny you your record-breaking high score? Nobody, that’s who. Pre-order on Massdrop for $160.