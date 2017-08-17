This Vollebak jacket will light up your night

If Marvel Comics has taught us anything it’s that when things turn green it’s usually a sign of bad things to come. But it’s not rage that makes Vollebak’s lightweight Solar Charged Jacket (£270) change colour, it’s light. Before the sun goes down it’s a fairly anonymous grey colour, but during daylight hours a phosphorescent membrane secretly sups up energy from the sun and unleashes it after dark as this green glow. And don’t worry if it’s been stuffed in your bag all day, even holding your phone’s torch against it will charge up a little green hotspot. Make enough of them and you can pretend you’re King of the Mountains in the Tour de Chernobyl.