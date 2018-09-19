Rollova is a pocket-sized digital rolling ruler that can measure anything

Traditional rulers might think they’re hot stuff – especially those metal ones with their sharp edges and shininess. But their bluster’s no good when you want to measure around a corner, or the precise dimensions of your head. Enter: Rollova ($57). Coming across like a tiny take on distance measuring wheels, this dinky device merely requires you hold its button and trundle it along the thing you fancy measuring, bumps and all. A bright OLED details the current state of play, and measurements you take can be saved to the device. With its precision machined stainless steel frame and leather carrying case, this is a modern ruler you imagine even Apple design guru Jony Ive wouldn’t turf out of his white room.