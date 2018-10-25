Rocketbook shrinks its reusable Everlast notepad

Writing in an old-fashioned notebook might make you feel like Ernest Hemingway or Angela Lansbury in Murder, She Wrote, but where do you keep all those old journals when you’ve run out of space for new ideas? Scribble away in Rocketbook’s pocket-sized Everlast Mini and you’ll never have to worry about that, because you can scan the pages with your phone when they're full and upload the contents to Google Drive, Dropbox or Evernote, before wiping the pages clean with a damp cloth and using them all over again. Each one has 24 plain pages and they’ll set you back just £15.99 each. Time to get working on that Jessica Fletcher spin-off show.