This new New Day replica belt won’t let you be sour

When faced with a cuppa’ haters, there’s only one thing to combat their cruddy chat. No, not The List: try this replica New Day Tag Team Championship belt (£395) on for size. Clad in a zinc alloy faceplate and faux leather wrap, authentic decals deliver a powerslam of style. In fact, so stylish is the belt, you’ll have people asking “Who? Who? Who?” when you strut down the street like Vince McMahon after a right good firing. And, when you need to go on the road for some far-flung Stunners, there’s even a bundled cloth carrying bag to keep your belt shinier than an ice cream cart in the Florida sun.