Mu One is the super-skinny 45W plug for all your charging and travel needs

Known for bringing sanity to massive British plugs (by making them collapsible), Mu is now going super-powered with the Mu One (£45, shipping in September). Billed as the world’s thinnest international charger, Mu’s latest betters its older designs by packing 45W of power. That’s enough for tablets and MacBooks, but the Mu One outputs optimal charge for smaller devices as well. It’s worldly wise, too, coming with three plug heads: The Brit (foldable three-prong UK plug), The European (EU plug with 90-degree rotation), and The American (US plug with foldaway pins). These slot into a skinny power block with a USB-C connector. Up your pledge and Mu will also drop a premium USB-C cable into the box.