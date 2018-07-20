Mophie’s latest battery packs charge your Apple devices with a Lightning cable

You rarely forget your breakfast banana or your emergency 5pm deodorant, but a spare USB cable for charging your portable charger? We reckon you’ve walked out of the house without one of those in your bag loads of times. It’s a good thing, then, that Mophie’s latest battery packs charge with a Lightning cable. That means Apple users need to remember one less cable in the morning, because the same one will charge both their iPhone and the pack. If you opt for the Powerstation Plus (£69.95) or Powerstation Plus XL (£89.95) models you get an integrated Lightning cable so you don’t even need your own, while the Powerstation (£54.95) and Powerstation XXL (89.95) contain multiple USB ports for charging various devices simultaneously. The latter’s high-capacity battery will extend your iPhone battery by up to 70 hours. They’re all available from Mophie’s website now.