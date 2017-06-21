Kärcher’s latest pressure cleaner is a cordless scrubber for wandering washers

Taking a brush to your wellies beneath the outside tap is as much a staple of the festival weekend as warm tinnies and toasty tents. Thing is, for proper dirty situations a good old scrub just won’t do. Been at it in the mud with your mountain bike? This battery-powered OC3 pressure washer from Kärcher (£129.99) ought to get it sparkling. With 5 bar pressure and a 4-litre water tank you should have no trouble jetting off the brown stuff, while a 20-minute battery life ought to leave you plenty of time to get those rims shining like new.