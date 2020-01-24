Ikea and Teenage Engineering unveil their Frekvens collection of speakers, lights and more

It wasn’t that long ago that Ikea was most closely associated with wardrobes and meatballs. Perhaps that remains the case - they are good meatballs - but these days the Swedish giant has all kinds of creative side hustles. Last year we had the collaboration with Sonos, and 2020 sees the launch of the long-awaited hookup with compatriots and nifty synth-makers Teenage Engineering. Included in the retro-inspired, 27-piece Frekvens collection are a £129 speaker and subwoofer combo, a smaller £65 speaker, an even smaller speaker that you can clip to your belt, a £15 LED spotlight, and even a silver raincoat for when your Ikea-sponsored house party starts to get a bit ravey. The entire Frekvens collection will be available to buy instore and online from February, with prices starting from £4.