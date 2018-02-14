Hypebeasts and arcade games combine for the Supreme pinball machine

Supreme, maker of streetwear that 14-year-old skateboarders will merrily camp for four days in the rain to get their hands on, has slapped its world-famous logo on a pinball machine. Made in collaboration with pinball stalwarts Stern as part of the hypebeast-hoovering brand’s Spring/Summer 18 drop - which, incidentally, also includes a kayak, a life vest, and an actual axe - the machine has a glossy white exterior and a plethora of flashing symbols on the playfield. Obviously. No word on price yet, but expect it to cost a bit more than a pinball machine that isn’t absolutely plastered with the word “Supreme”. That’s just how these things go.