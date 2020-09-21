Build your own Baby Yoda with Lego’s 1073-piece the Child set

Yoda might have been small, but he was a gruff little sod. Baby Yoda, on the other hand, is an adorably cute if occasionally terrifying character in Disney+ series The Mandalorian. And now you can make your own – from 1073 plastic bricks. Lego’s the Child (£69.99, available 30 October) is a blocky but characterful take on the diminutive green tyke. The model is 20cm tall, and has several posable elements, including movable ears. He comes armed with an authentic gearstick knob too, although Lego did not confirm whether your Baby Yoda will hurl it at your head using The Force if you don’t do its bidding. We are informed, though, that the set is bundled with an info plaque about the Child and an additional minifig, and is available for pre-order right now.