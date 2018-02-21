The Archos Citee Connect is an Android-powered electric scooter, and we want one

If you live in the city, you’ll be used to seeing adult humans whizzing along the pavement on scooters. They’re way more fun than walking, easier to lug around than bikes, and you’re less likely to go flying than you are on a skateboard. We can see very few downsides, then, to Archos’ Android-connected electric scooter. On top of the Citee Connect’s handlebars you’ll find what looks and functions like a built-in blower. Running on Android Oreo, it has 1GB of RAM, 8GB of flash memory and 3G connectivity for accessing applications (including Google Maps) while you’re on the move. The 5” display can withstand against whacks and bad weather, and you can use the companion app to unlock the scooter’s reel lock remotely. With a top speed of around 25 km/h, it’s not the quickest ride, but that extra boost can make all the difference when you’re late for work. The €499.99 Citee Connect will launch summer 2018.