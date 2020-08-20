You’d better believe that Supreme is releasing a Mortal Kombat arcade cabinet

Supreme was making a pretty successful business of selling plain logo t-shirts that wealthy teenagers would fight each other at 5am to obtain, but it quickly realised that it could put its branding on pretty much anything and get a bite. Nunchucks, fire extinguishers, dog bowls: you name it, Supreme has probably Supremed it. The latest example? A Supreme Mortal Kombat machine, obviously. Part of the streetwear brand’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection, the cabinet is really just a rebrand of an already existing cab sold by Arcade1Up. You can play Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II and Mortal Kombat 3 on the 17in colour LCD display, and it comes with two sets of buttons and a pair of joysticks for two-player fighting. But the big draw here, of course, is the red Supreme paint job and multiple logos, one of which sits on an included riser, and another on Raiden’s outfit. Presumably he didn’t have to queue for it. No word on price yet, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it's more than the $360 you can currently pick up the standard cabinet for.