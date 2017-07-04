These limited edition Joy Cons will give your Switch a retro makeover

Certain colour schemes are ubiquitous with classic kit. Casio grey. A Ford GT in Gulf Livery. The Nintendo Entertainment System. And, as with all shameless cash-ins, retro logic dictates that appropriate new gear should be classily clad in versions of these retro get-ups. So it is with the limited edition Joy Con Classic from Colorware (US$199). Wrapped in the NES’ evocative red, black and grey palette, these custom painted ‘Cons bring a dose of 80s gaming nostalgia to Nintendo’s latest console. Sure, they cost twice the price of a standard pair - but it beats waiting on a pre-order of the SNES Classic Mini.