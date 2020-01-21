SteelSeries unveils new high-performance gaming keyboard and mouse range

SteelSeries has unveiled a new high-performance gaming mouse, and not one, but two premium gaming keyboards. The lightweight Rival 3 (£34.99) mouse is built using hyper-durable polymer and weighs just 77g. Despite being floaty light, it manages to cram in a TrueMove Core 8,500 CPI optical sensor that offers precise performance with true 1-to-1 tracking, and enough on-board memory for five CPI profiles. As for the keyboards, the Apex 3 (£49.99) and Apex 5 (£99.99) are both unique beasts, despite sharing certain features like a magnetic wrist rest and customisable smart lighting. For instance, the more afforable Apex 3 has some neat touches like water-resistant keys and gaming-grade anti-ghosting, while the pricier Apex 5 packs hybrid switches that combine the smoothness of a membrane switch with the durability of a blue mechanical switch. The Apex 5 also sports an OLED smart display that can be customised with a varity of information loadouts, and has been crafted out of aircraft-grade aluminium, which should help protect it from any bumps and scrapes.