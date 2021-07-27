Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 is a 49in Mini LED monster of a gaming monitor

How did Samsung make a gaming monitor even more desirable than last year’s Odyssey G9? Quite easily actually. It took the curved 49in beast and slapped a Mini LED display on it, and then added HDMI 2.1 VRR support to compliment its 240Hz refresh rate. Simple. But Mini LED is definitely the big draw here. Utilising the same tech found in Samsung’s Neo QLED TV lineup, the Odyssey Neo G9’s display is able to offer brighter bright areas of the picture and deeper blacks, upping the dimming zone count to 2,048, an enormous increase on the original’s mere 10. With 2,000 nits of peak brightness and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, games are going to look very good on this monitor. Otherwise, the spec sheet is very similar to that of its predecessor. You’ll be gaming on a 49in display with a 1000R curvature, a 5,120 x 1,440 resolution, a 32:9 aspect ratio and 1ms response time. There’s built-in support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync, as well as the CoreSync feature, which matches the monitor’s rear-facing light output with what’s on screen. At $2,500, the Odyseey Neo G9 is anything but affordable, but we can all daydream, right?