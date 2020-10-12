The refreshed Razer Blade Stealth 13 packs an 11th Gen i7 processor and THX Spatial Audio

Given a winter spent indoors looks increasingly on the cards, Razer has done us all a favour and given its Razer Blade Stealth 13 ($1,699) gaming laptop a timely refresh. The latest iteration of the compact ultrabook features an all-new 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a Full HD OLED touch display option, and swanky THX Spatial Audio that includes a variety of audio profiles specifically tailored for gaming, music, and movies. Those new additions make the late 2020 model faster and more efficient than its predecessor, which earned a respectable four stars when we reviewed it last year, and should help it carve through your favourite titles like a knife through digital butter.