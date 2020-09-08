The £249 Xbox Series S is promising next-gen performance in the 'smallest Xbox ever'

After months of rumblings, leaks, and rumours, Microsoft has officially unveiled the Xbox Series S, an entry-level next-generation console that'll retail for just £249.99. Designed to deliver 'next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever,' the Series S is a slender digital-only machine that offers consumers a cheaper alternative to the flagship Xbox Series X that's due to launch in November. Although official tech specs haven't been released just yet, leaks indicate the Series S - which is basically being positioned as a vehicle for Xbox Game Pass - will offer 120fps support at 1440p, 4K upscaling, 4K media playback, DirectX raytracing, and variable rate shading. It'll also apparently pack a custom 512GB SSD. Again, those specs haven't been confirmed by the powers that be at Microsoft, but it shouldn't be long before the company begins to share more concrete details.