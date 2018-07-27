Nintendo’s new vehicle-themed Labo kit looks brilliant

Done with elaborate pianos and fishing rods? Not to worry, as Nintendo has - a little bit out of nowhere - just announced a new Labo kit, which is all about vehicles. With the Toy-Con 03 - Vehicle Kit, your cardboard creations can control an off-road car, a plane, and a submarine in various mini-games. In addition to steering devices such as a wheel and joystick, the set lets you (or the kids, when you’re feeling generous) build an acceleration pedal and a Joy-Con key that’s used to activate each vehicle. We could go into more detail, but you’re probably better off just watching the trailer. No word on prices yet, but launch date is September 14.