Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox is officially called the Xbox Series X

It was The Game Awards 2019 in Los Angeles last night, which usually springs up a few surprises away from all the award-giving. But nobody expected Microsoft to show off its next Xbox at the ceremony. The Xbox Series X, which was until now known as Project Scarlett, is - shock of the century incoming - the most powerful Xbox ever, with four times the processing power of the Xbox One X and the ability to run games in 4K at 60fps, with 120fps and 8K being feasible in the future. The black cuboid is hardly a looker, but Microsoft says the design allows for it to run quietly and sit either vertically or horizontally on your unit. Also unveiled was the next-gen Xbox pad, whose form factor apparently makes it comfortable for a wider range of users, and like the DualShock 4, it now has a share button. You also get an improved D-pad, much like the one found on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller. Expect to learn more in the coming months.