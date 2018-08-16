This innoAura Nintendo Switch dock is a great alternative to the official version

We like Nintendo’s Switch dock, even if those rumours about it scratching the display did frighten us into sliding the console in and out as if it was a precious newborn baby. Carrying around a big plastic rectangle in your backpack isn’t ideal, though, and we reckon this third-party dock is a better option when you’re on the road. Made by innoAura, it features the standard USB C charging port, two USB 3.0 ports and an HDMI output. There’s also an Ethernet port, something that isn’t built into the official dock. If you want to banish the lag once and for all, that adapter is your best option. Grab one on Amazon for £30.99.