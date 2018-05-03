The Hyperkin Duke brings back and revamps 2001’s Xbox controller, complete with giant green logo
We last year got original Xbox games on the Xbox One, and now you can play them using the original controller. Sort of. The Hyperkin Duke (£69.99) remakes the fondly remembered ‘Duke’, in a project spearheaded by the original Xbox designer. The officially licensed unit’s chunky, wired, and retains a button layout that now looks decidedly odd. But this isn’t an exercise in slavish nostalgia – the Duke’s been made suitable for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC fare with additional shoulder buttons above the triggers, and the inclusion of a 3.5mm audio jack. The massive green logo’s been revamped, too, as a Home button/screen combo that when pressed plays the original Xbox boot cycle. Although unless you’ve big hands and an odd hankering for what was always a divisive controller, you might suggest displaying rose-tinted specs would be more appropriate.