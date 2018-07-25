Hori’s GameCube-inspired controllers work with the Nintendo Switch

Don’t know if you’ve noticed, but Nintendo is quite excited about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. You only had to watch its E3 press conference - in which every single character on the roster was unveiled in what felt like about four hours of gameplay footage - to learn that. Now, we happen to be massive fans of the Switch’s Pro Controller, but there will be hardcore players out there who still prefer to use a GameCube Controller when the game lands. Those people might want to take a look at Hori’s new pads. Mario, Zelda, or Pokemon-themed, they look and feel exactly like the ‘Cube’s famous controller, attaching to the Switch’s dock via USB. The buttons are all reassignable, and the handles are textured to prevent any slippages while you pummel Donkey Kong into oblivion. There are no release plans outside of Japan just yet. We’ll let you know if that changes.