Google’s Stadia platform has its own controller

While Google’s new Stadia platform doesn’t require gamers to add another console to their collection, it does have a very traditional controller. The pad, which kind of looks like a DualShock and Xbox One controller’s controversial lovechild, has everything you’d expect: twin sticks, a D-pad, the standard four face buttons and more on the shoulders. It’s wireless and can be used to talk to Google Assistant, but the Stadia controller’s standout feature is a share button that can be used to send clips straight to YouTube. Perfect for headshot specialists. No word on price or release date yet.