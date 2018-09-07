Dodge gamepad gunk for good with the Xbox One Greaseproof controller

Video games and snacks: name a more iconic duo, we'll wait. While there's little better in life than compulsively munching junk food while racking up headshots and speeding past finish lines, the frustrating end result can be grimy, gross residue on your precious gamepad. Well, Microsoft noticed this very real problem and will combat it with the new Greaseproof controller for Xbox One. It's slathered with a special coating… so that it can resist being coated by whatever's on your fingers while you play. Smart move, that, even if it can't help but look a bit slippery. Unfortunately, you won't find this one on store shelves: it's a promotional item for the full release of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and just 200 of them were made for giveaways - and only in Australia, at least as of this writing. But if you happen to hail from down under, hit up the Xbox ANZ Facebook page for details.