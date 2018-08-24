The Galaxy J2 Core is Samsung dipping its toe into Android Go

Samsung has been pumping out affordable smartphones for years, so it’s no surprise to see it getting on board with Android Go, Google’s stripped-back mobile OS. The Galaxy J2 Core comes with a boatload of apps that have been optimised (read: pared back) for Android Go, including the Google app, Google Assistant, YouTube and the Gboard keyboard app. In terms of specs, you get 1GB of RAM, 8GB storage, a 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5in low-res screen. It’s available now in Malaysia and India, but will come to more countries soon. Android Go is designed to make low-end phones more usable without compromising (too much) on features, so it’ll be interesting to see how this one fares if it ever lands in the UK.