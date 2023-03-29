FiiO M15S offers desktop-grade Hi-Res lossless audio in a portable player

There’s a new portable digital audio player to consider. The FiiO M15S features two dual desktop-grade DACs with support for impressive Hi-Res audio. It officially arrives in April. This follows the January launch of the Fiio M11S and BTR7.

Building upon the success of earlier portable audio equipment from the company, the FiiO M15S includes ES9038PRO DAC chips in a dual configuration for both the left and right channels. Each uses four D/A converters for high-quality decoding. In addition, it supports audio files up to 384kHz/DSD256 and files encoded using MQA (8 x Unfold) that come from Tidal or your home music library.

The FiiO M15S can transmit and receive Hi-Res audio using aptX HD Bluetooth, LDAC, and wireless LHDC. The two-way connectivity makes receiving audio from top-selling smartphones, PCs, and other devices possible. It can also be used as a Bluetooth DAC/Amplifier. Other supported options include aptX, aptX LL, aptX Adaptive, and AAC/SBC). Meanwhile, it’s onboard 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi supports Apple AirPlay, DLNA streaming, and Roon Ready connectivity.

FiiO M15S: More great features

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor powers the FiiO M15S, also located in the M17, the company’s flagship digital audio player. It uses Android 10 and offers a global SRC bypass, allowing you to stream from various music services, including Apple Music, Qobuz, Deezer, and more. On each, you can listen in full lossless quality when available.

The FiiO M15S offers 10.5 hours of fun between charges thanks to its 6200mAh capacity battery. When in desktop mode and in USB fast charging, you can expect operations with 21% more power.

It features a 5.5-inch multi-touch HD display with 64GB of onboard storage. With the microSD card slot, you can add up to 2TB of extra storage. The device weighs 345g with dimensions of 140mm x 80mm x 18.9mm.

You can buy the FiiO M15S for $999/£979 from the FiiO website, with the first orders being shipped soon.