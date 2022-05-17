Cleer Audio’s open-ear Arc earbuds could be perfect for safety-conscious runners

Cleer Audio tends to make products that stand out from your run-of-the-mill headphones and speakers, and its new Arc earbuds are no different.

The brand’s first open-ear true wireless buds, Arc sit on your ears, rather than in your ear canal, allowing you to maintain spatial awareness while you enjoy your Phil Collins megamix (or possibly more suitable activity playlist). The lightweight Arc earbuds feature flexible earhooks that ensure a comfortable, no-pinch fit to all wearers, and can be operated using touch gestures.

Audio is directed into your ears by custom-tuned 16.2mm graphene neodymium drivers, but the design means you’ll always be able to hear what’s happening around you, too. Via Bluetooth 5.0, AptX streaming is supported, and well as the standard SBC codec, while you can tweak an EQ and customise device controls in the Cleer+ app.

The Cleer Arc buds will last for seven hours on a full charge, and as you’d expect ship with a charging case. You can pre-order a pair now for £129/$129.99, and the earbuds will be available to buy from Amazon once stock is available.