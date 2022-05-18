Cheat Code: Adidas’ limited edition earbuds are covered in Quavo lyrics

If you’re not familiar with US rapper Quavo then you’re welcome to stay, but chances are these reskinned limited edition Adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC wireless earbuds aren’t for you.

Slathered in his name and lyrics from his upcoming album Cheat Code, there’s a raw chalkboard-esque feel to its design, which appears to be taken straight from a lyrical notepad.

Identical in specs to the regular scribble-free version of the same earbuds, they offer active noise-cancelling tech to help block out the outside world, along with IPX5 sweat and water-resistance, and 4.5 hours of use per charge. Boosted to 15.5 hours of total playback if you include the charging case, it’s certainly not the best battery life we’ve seen from wireless buds, but should enough to see you through even the longest of commutes and gym sessions.

Available for £180 directly from Adidas, they’re a little dearer than the £149.99 vanilla model, but that’s the price you have to pay for owning one of just 150 pairs around the world.

