Yamaha’s YZ450F lets you tune your bike from your phone

A motorbike and a mobile phone sounds like a recipe for broken bones, but we’re not talking about checking your text messages as you tear around a dirt track here. Yamaha’s YZ450F motocross bike (from £7300) has Wi-Fi onboard, so you can connect your phone and fire up the accompanying Power Tuner app (£free, iOS/Android), which lets you tinker with engine mapping, including fuel injection and ignition timing settings, and save them for specific circuits and weather conditions. And with a new motor, new chassis and reworked suspension, the only texts you’ll be sending after the race will be about your famous victory.