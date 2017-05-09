This Merz edition Specialized bike is built to go the distance

Multi-functionality isn’t always a good thing. Just look at the spork. That hasn’t stopped Specialized, though, somehow slinging a racing frame and a touring setup together to deliver a sturdy, speedy machine in the shape of the Sequoia (£2900). Equipped with a hand-numbered, Merz-made chrome moly frame, it’s both strong in the build and fast on the asphalt - with a full complement of mounts for your touring setup. Hydraulic disk brakes and hand-built Cruzero wheels should serve you well, too, whatever your speed, while a bundled tool sack (straight out of Seattle) sits right beneath the saddle for roadside repairs.