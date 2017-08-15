M1 electric bike will make you love Mondays

With its robotic-looking frame the M1 appears to have been torn straight from the pages of a comic book, but there’s nothing fictitious about this electric bike. It’ll ferry you around for up to 40 miles with a top speed of 20mph, or in sport mode you can double the pace at the expense of some distance. Keyless entry means you only need a password to start it up, and you can even hook up your phone via Bluetooth and unlock it remotely - because you never know when you might need to make a quick getaway. If you’re in the US you can reserve one now for delivery in January, at a cost of US$4500.