The Jeep Gladiator is a full suspension electric mountain bike made for adventure

The Jeep brand has become synonymous with hardy off-roaders that can cut through dirt, snow, and mud like butter, and the company's new e-bike is precisely that. Manufactured in partnership with QuietKat, the new Jeep Gladiator ($5,899) is a rugged full suspension electric mountain bike that should have your back in even the most difficult conditions. The Gladiator is driven by a BAFANG Ultra-Drive 750W motor, which packs a hefty 150W at peak performance, and powered by a 48V battery that should deliver 30 to 60 miles of juice. In terms of the ride itself, a four piston hydraulic brake system allows for precise control on steep descents and tough terrain, while Fire-Link suspension, 26in x 4.8in 'Fat-Tires,' and a 300lb load capacity offer everything you'd need to tackle a variety of technical environments including soft sand, snow, and hardpack trails. In short, it's a proper 4x4 minus two of the wheels.